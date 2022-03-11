Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.6% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.90. 1,950,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,181. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

