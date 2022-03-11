Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.31) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.13. 1,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $437.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 140,428 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

