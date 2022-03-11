Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $197.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.