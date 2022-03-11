Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 28,854 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.5% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.26. 151,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,094,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $381.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.77.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

