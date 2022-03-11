Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,034,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Visa worth $440,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.90. 154,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,094,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.