Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Reduced by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 132,252 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Visa worth $371,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $197.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.77.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.