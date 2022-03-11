Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the February 13th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of VMAR stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of $53.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $11.99.
Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.25% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.
About Vision Marine Technologies (Get Rating)
Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.
