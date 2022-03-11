Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.
In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.57. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $52.69.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
