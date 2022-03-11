Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COCO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

COCO opened at $8.66 on Friday. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ira Liran bought 49,150 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.