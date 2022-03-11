Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) PT Lowered to $15.50

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. Vital Farms has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.31 million, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vital Farms by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 100.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 304,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vital Farms by 27.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.