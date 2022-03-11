Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) PT Lowered to $15.50

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.
Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. Vital Farms has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.31 million, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 0.22.
In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vital Farms by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 100.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 304,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vital Farms by 27.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
