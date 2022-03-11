VITE Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.64 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $20.46 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00047429 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 502,313,571 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

