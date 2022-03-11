Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Sells A$271,480.00 in Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Rating) insider Scott Wyatt sold 110,000 shares of Viva Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.47 ($1.80), for a total transaction of A$271,480.00 ($198,160.58).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
About Viva Energy Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.