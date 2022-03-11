Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €12.80 Price Target at Barclays

Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) received a €12.80 ($13.91) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.30 ($14.46) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday.

EPA VIV opened at €11.42 ($12.41) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.72. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($18.32) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($27.03).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

