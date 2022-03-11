Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VIVHY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Vivendi stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

