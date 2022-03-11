VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $114.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware has a 1 year low of $107.88 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VMware will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

