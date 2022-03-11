VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $114.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 12-month low of $107.88 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in VMware by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,158.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after acquiring an additional 205,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.