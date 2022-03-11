VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.77.
Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $114.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 12-month low of $107.88 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in VMware by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,158.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after acquiring an additional 205,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
