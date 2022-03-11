Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €235.00 ($255.43) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($258.70) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €255.07 ($277.25).

VOW3 traded down €6.54 ($7.11) during trading on Friday, reaching €143.78 ($156.28). 1,812,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($274.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €179.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €185.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

