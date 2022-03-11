Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) CEO Sells $897,551.00 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) CEO Rory P. Read sold 44,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $897,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of VG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,333,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,748. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -200.58, a P/E/G ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.92.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VG. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
