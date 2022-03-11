Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) CEO Sells $897,551.00 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) CEO Rory P. Read sold 44,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $897,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,333,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,748. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -200.58, a P/E/G ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,843 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after acquiring an additional 234,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vonage by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,490,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,514,000 after acquiring an additional 439,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vonage by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,194,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VG. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

