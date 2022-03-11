Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($74.89) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.07 ($68.55).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €44.90 ($48.80) on Friday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €42.43 ($46.12) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($66.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion and a PE ratio of 4.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.00.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

