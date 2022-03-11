Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Voya Financial worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

VOYA opened at $62.62 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.