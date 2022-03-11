Vroom (VRM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM):

3/2/2022 – Vroom had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $8.00.

3/2/2022 – Vroom had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $5.00.

3/1/2022 – Vroom was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – Vroom was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – Vroom was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

2/28/2022 – Vroom had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $11.00.

2/3/2022 – Vroom had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $30.00.

2/3/2022 – Vroom had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $10.00.

Vroom stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $392.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.91.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Vroom’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Vroom by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

