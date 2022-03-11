VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

VSE has increased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. VSE has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VSE to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $575.85 million, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92. VSE has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSEC. lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VSE by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VSE by 208.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VSE by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VSE by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About VSE (Get Rating)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.