VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Lowered to $65.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VSEC. upped their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in VSE by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in VSE by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

