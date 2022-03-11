VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) to announce $4.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 million to $4.40 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $4.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $17.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.
VYNE has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of VYNE opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.91. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $7.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.
About VYNE Therapeutics (Get Rating)
VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.
