VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) to announce $4.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 million to $4.40 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $4.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $17.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VYNE opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.91. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $7.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

