W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.82

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.82 and last traded at $94.65, with a volume of 1630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14.

W. R. Berkley’s stock is set to split on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 23rd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

