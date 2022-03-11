Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $6,434.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002505 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00342879 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 234,771,644 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

