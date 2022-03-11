Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Update

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the February 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $15.72 on Friday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.