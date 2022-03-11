Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.39. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 199,729 shares trading hands.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their target price on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$339.72 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.