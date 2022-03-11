Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.90 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

