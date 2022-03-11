Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 4.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.79. The company had a trading volume of 237,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668,024. The stock has a market cap of $396.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.44. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

