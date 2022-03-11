WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 11,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

About WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF)

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

