Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.36) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 158.40 ($2.08) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.03. Warehouse REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.80 ($2.33). The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The company has a market cap of £672.98 million and a PE ratio of 4.50.

In other news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 61,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £99,866.52 ($130,852.36).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

