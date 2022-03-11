Warp Finance (WARP) Price Tops $143.63

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $143.63 or 0.00367058 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $671,343.93 and approximately $48,059.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002505 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.