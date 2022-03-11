Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Insider Acquires £4,790.28 in Stock

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) insider Keith Sadler bought 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,790.28 ($6,276.57).

Shares of LON W7L traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 127.58 ($1.67). The company had a trading volume of 29,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Warpaint London PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

