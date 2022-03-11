Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

WRTBY opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.00. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

WRTBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th. DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

