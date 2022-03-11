Waves Enterprise Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $397,924.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

