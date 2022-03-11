WealthNavi Inc. Purchases 106,800 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,800 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 3.56% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $285,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,953,000 after purchasing an additional 467,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 816,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,562,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 585,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $103.71 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $88.39 and a one year high of $116.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

