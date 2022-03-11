Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.00

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 640527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at $123,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 665,539 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at $12,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,167.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 447,243 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,673,000 after purchasing an additional 406,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

