Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DBV Technologies (DBVT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT):

3/10/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – DBV Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – DBV Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of DBVT stock remained flat at $$1.38 during trading on Friday. 551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,329. The company has a market capitalization of $152.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. DBV Technologies S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

