Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DISH Network (DISH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2022 – DISH Network was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – DISH Network was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

2/25/2022 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $65.00 to $50.00.

1/11/2022 – DISH Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DISH is witnessing subscriber loss in the Pay-TV business, primarily due to the coronavirus outbreak, stiff competition and cord-cutting. However, DISH’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers, who will be profitable over the long term, is expected to drive growth. Moreover, partnership with the likes of Qualcomm, Aviat, Everstream, Segra, Uniti, Zayo, Mavenir, Fujitsu, Altiostar, VMware, MATRIXX Software and Crown Castle for its standalone 5G network is a key catalyst. These initiatives bode well for DISH’s top-line growth in the long haul. Markedly, DISH entered the retail wireless market through the acquisition of Boost and Ting Mobile. Its efforts to shed unprofitable customers and make operational changes are expected to enhance profitability. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of DISH stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after purchasing an additional 286,601 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after acquiring an additional 527,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after acquiring an additional 437,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

