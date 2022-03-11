Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2022 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $599.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Broadcom is riding on continued strength across both Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software verticals. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, Semiconductor revenues benefited from higher demand for wireless solutions and continued momentum in networking and broadband solutions. Networking was driven by routing from service providers in the expansion of 5G networks for backhaul, metro, and call, as well as major share gains in ethernet network interface controllers within data centers. Synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business aided results. Further, an upbeat first quarter guidance on strong uptick in broadband, networking and wireless revenues is encouraging. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing competition along with high debt levels are persistent overhangs.”

3/4/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $700.00 to $715.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $723.00 to $703.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $710.00 to $720.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $665.00 to $690.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $704.00 to $665.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $659.00 to $686.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $665.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $750.00 to $775.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $680.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $680.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2022 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $650.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $587.73 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 274 shares of company stock valued at $169,017. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

