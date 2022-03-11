Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Onex (ONEX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Onex (TSE: ONEX) recently:

2/28/2022 – Onex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Onex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Onex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Onex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$118.00.

TSE ONEX opened at C$85.33 on Friday. Onex Co. has a 12 month low of C$77.22 and a 12 month high of C$101.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

