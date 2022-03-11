Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. 16,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,728,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.
WB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.79.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Weibo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Weibo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Weibo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
