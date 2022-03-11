Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.75

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.75 and last traded at $75.04, with a volume of 50369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. State Street Corp raised its stake in Weis Markets by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 149,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,665,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,136,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Weis Markets by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,972 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Weis Markets by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

