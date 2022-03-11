Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

WDOFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDOFF traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 330,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $13.02.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

