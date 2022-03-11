Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDOFF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS WDOFF traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 330,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,705. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

