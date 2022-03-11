Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

