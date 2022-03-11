Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Eight Capital

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WDO. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.40.

Shares of WDO traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.39. 592,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.