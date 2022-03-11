Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$13.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDO. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.40.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$16.39. 592,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

