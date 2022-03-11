Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$13.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDO. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.40.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$16.39. 592,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.