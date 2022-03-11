Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNP. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 14,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MNP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,307. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

